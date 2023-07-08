IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 566.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 261,693 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

McKesson stock opened at $414.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $315.78 and a 52-week high of $429.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

