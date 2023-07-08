IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NVS stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
