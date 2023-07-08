IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $65,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $45,069,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after buying an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

