IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $553.12 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.20 and a 200 day moving average of $465.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,956 shares of company stock worth $15,649,028. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.