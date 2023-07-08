IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,036 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.94. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.55%.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

