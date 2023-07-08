IFP Advisors Inc Sells 107,300 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

