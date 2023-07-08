IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,549 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE JLL opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.