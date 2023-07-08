IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,549 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
