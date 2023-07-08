IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,763 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 373.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 631,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 497,769 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 334.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,870,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,719 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

