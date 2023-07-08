IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,793 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KBE opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

