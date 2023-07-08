IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,827 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUMG opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

