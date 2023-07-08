IFP Advisors Inc Sells 292 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 548,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $191.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.42. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,352 shares of company stock valued at $19,928,084 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

