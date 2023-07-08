IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,955 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $30.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2155 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

