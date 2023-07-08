IFP Advisors Inc Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.51. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $206.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

