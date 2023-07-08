IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,700 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,226,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.50. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

