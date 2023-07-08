IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,826 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 91,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

