IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,183 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BFEB opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.