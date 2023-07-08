IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,690 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.