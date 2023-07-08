IFP Advisors Inc Sells 852 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $82.35 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
