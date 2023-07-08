IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 2,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 879,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.