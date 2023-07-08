IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.