Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.55% of Independent Bank worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,434.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $360.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

