InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Free Report) is one of 377 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -9,989.61% -90.64% -22.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -18.77 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $200.95 million $23.97 million 22.70

Analyst Ratings

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 591 1707 4446 44 2.58

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 90.64%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMed Pharmaceuticals peers beat InMed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.