Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

