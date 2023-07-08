InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of InterDigital worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 444,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 146,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InterDigital Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

InterDigital stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.62.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

