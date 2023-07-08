International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Woodside Energy Group

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

In other news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.