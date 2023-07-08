International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 672 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,015,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,626,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

