International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6,400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

UDR opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.00%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

