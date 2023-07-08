International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $34,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

State Street stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

