International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $79.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

