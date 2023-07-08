International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $3,931,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,543 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,269 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

