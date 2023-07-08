International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 550,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

