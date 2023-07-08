International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,300 Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEEL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.