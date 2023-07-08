International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 147.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

