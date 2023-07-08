International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 42,426 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Unity Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $112,278.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,679,843.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $112,278.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,633 shares in the company, valued at $18,679,843.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

U stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.