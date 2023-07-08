International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $258.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.81. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.05.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

