International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Textainer Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGH opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.21. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

