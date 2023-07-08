International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,997 shares of company stock worth $3,167,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.63. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

