Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

(Free Report

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.