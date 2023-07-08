Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco India ETF worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PIN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco India ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 393.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

