Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,732 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

