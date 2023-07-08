Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 10,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average volume of 5,150 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 663,528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,486.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,770 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE TAL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of -0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.