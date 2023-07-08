Investors Buy Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 36,744 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 19,227 call options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

