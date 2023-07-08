Investors Buy Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 36,744 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 19,227 call options.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE TEVA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.