Investors Purchase High Volume of Alcoa Call Options (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 25,869 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 20,201 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

