Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 12,805 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 334% compared to the average daily volume of 2,953 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

