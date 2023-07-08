Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,477 call options.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

