Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 330,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRWD stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

