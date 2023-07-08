iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $259.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

