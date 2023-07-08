iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

