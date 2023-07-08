iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $95.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

