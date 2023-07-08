iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IWS stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

